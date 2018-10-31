GOP Rep. MacArthur and Democrat Kim to face off in TV debate

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democratic challenger Andy Kim are set to square off in a debate televised statewide on NJTV.

MacArthur and Kim are competing in southern New Jersey's 3rd District, one of the most closely watched races in the country.

MacArthur, who has been an ally of President Donald Trump on health care and taxes, is seeking his third term. Kim is a former national security aide in Barack Obama's White House and has never been elected or sought office before.

Polls show the race is close, but Kim has raised more cash than MacArthur.

The district includes parts of Burlington and Ocean counties and goes from the Philadelphia suburbs in the west to the New York media market in the east.