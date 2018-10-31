Driver accused of killing homeless woman surrenders to cops

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a driver who allegedly ran over and killed a homeless woman while fleeing from a crash scene in Philadelphia has turned herself in.

But it's not clear what charges she may be facing after surrendering Tuesday night.

Authorities say she was driving a minivan that rear-ended another vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Monday, then sped off and jumped a curb. The minivan then struck the 22-year-old homeless woman and a man who was with her.

Authorities say the minivan driver then tried to drive away again. But she soon left the vehicle and fled on foot.

The homeless woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The man who was with her suffered only bumps and bruises.