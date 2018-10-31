Officials: Cause of fire that displaced 80 undetermined

DOVER, N.J. (AP) - Fire officials say they haven't yet determined the cause of a massive blaze that destroyed six businesses and 10 apartments in Dover.

Authorities conducted a nine-day investigation into the Oct. 22 fire, including interviews, photos, processing and other examinations. NJ.com reports the fire displaced more than 80 residents of the buildings.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp says the fire is not considered suspicious. He also says the fire originated in a Honduran restaurant and not at a luncheonette as previously believed.

Knapp says the overall investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

