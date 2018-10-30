In New Hampshire, Christie criticizes Pennsylvania officials

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is criticizing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto for declining to join President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he visited the city where 11 people were killed in Saturday's mass shooting at a synagogue.

Christie says Trump's visit was an attempt "to bring the country together."

Chrisitie was interviwed during a stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday to headline the state Republican Party's major 2018 midterms rally.

He urged the audience to do everything they could in the final week before the midterms to elect congressional candidates Eddie Edwards and Steve Negron and to re-elect Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Christie, who backed Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, also defended the president against critics who say Trump's divisive language has fueled a toxic political environment.