Report: Human error blamed in woman's death after power cut

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into the death of a 68-year-old New Jersey woman who died this summer after her electricity was turned off has found that "human errors and systemic failures" led to a delay in restoring power at the home.

The Public Service Enterprise Group company says it has already made sweeping changes in its culture to ensure similar tragedies don't occur again.

NJ.com reports that the utility commissioned the independent report into the death of Linda Daniels, who suffered from congestive heart failure and was in hospice care. She relied on an electric oxygen tank to breathe.

She died July 5, hours after the electricity was turned off at her Newark home because of a lack of payments over several months.