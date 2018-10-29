Halloween venue apologizes for 'Swastika Saturday' event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Halloween venue in Ohio that hosted a "Swastika Saturday" the day a gunman opened fire at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh has apologized.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Haunted Hoochie in Pataskala issued a statement Monday saying "we screwed up big time." It's pledging $50,000 to the synagogue where 11 people were killed and six were wounded Saturday.

Some social media commentators had accused the haunted house attraction of anti-Semitism and Nazism.

A Facebook screenshot on social media had showed an earlier Haunted Hoochie post describing the "Swastika Saturday" promotion as a 28-year tradition that "has nothing to do with support for any hate."

Monday's statement extended condolences to families affected by the shooting. Haunted Hoochie also promised to prohibit costumes promoting hate, whether worn by employees or visitors.

