Lawmakers vote to set up panel on handling of assault claim

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's Legislature has voted to set up a bipartisan committee to investigate Gov. Phil Murphy administration's handling of a sexual assault allegation within state government.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly and Senate approved the 15-member Joint Committee on Oversight on Monday. Murphy earlier ordered an investigation into the handling of allegations against Albert Alvarez.

Alvarez resigned as chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority this month as the Wall Street Journal began asking about allegations of his involvement in a sexual assault. He denied wrongdoing.

Katie Brennan, chief of staff at the state's housing agency, alleges that he sexually assaulted her in April 2017. She said she pursued charges and recourse within the administration without success.

The panel has subpoena power, but lawmakers say they expect the Democratic administration's cooperation.