Man driving stolen car, 2nd driver killed in head-on crash

MONROE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old man driving a stolen car collided head-on with an SUV on a southern New Jersey roadway, killing himself and the other driver.

Monroe police say Joshua Taylor, of Lindenwold, had been driving erratically for several miles before the vehicle he was driving crossed over the center line of the road on Sunday afternoon. It then struck an SUV driven by 39-year-old Olubola Sode, of Egg Harbor City.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say both were alone in their vehicles.

The car Taylor was driving had been reported stolen Saturday from an Atlantic City apartment complex.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.