Man struck, killed on New Jersey Turnpike after he exits car

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (AP) - State police say a driver was struck and killed on the New Jersey Turnpike after he got out of his car and walked into a lane of traffic.

Tyrell Henry was driving southbound on a stretch of the highway in Ridgefield Park when he pulled over to the side around 3 a.m. Monday. The 21-year-old Paterson man was then struck by a tractor-trailer carrying a load of cars.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

State police say it's not clear why Henry got out of his car or if his car had mechanical problems.

The truck driver was not injured. Authorities say he stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers investigating the accident and is not expected to face any charges.