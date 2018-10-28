Coast Guard searches for missing container ship crewmember

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are conducting a search for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard from a container vessel in the shipping channel between Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Coast Guard officials in New York City say an emergency call was received around 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the Northern Jaguar reporting that a crewmember had fallen overboard in heavy seas in the Ambrose Channel while arranging a ladder used to embarking and disembarking pilots.

A Coast Guard cutter based in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and helicopters based in Atlantic City and on Cape Cod have been searching for the man, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit but no lifejacket.

Coast Guard officials are asking any mariners in the area of Lower New York Bay to keep an eye out for the man.