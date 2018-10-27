Coastal flood warning in effect at New Jersey shore

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - Forecasters are warning about the danger of coastal flooding at the New Jersey shore.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning in effect for Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties until 3 p.m. Saturday for eight- to 12-foot waves.

Forecasters say two to three feet of salt water inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, probably the highest water levels seen in several years for some places.

Flooding of some roadways is expected and forecasters are warning that some damage to vulnerable structures is possible.