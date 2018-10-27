Name of woman killed in Pittsburgh fire released

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of a woman killed in a fire in a Pittsburgh home last week.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 52-year-old Cynthia Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday afternoon's blaze in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

A police spokesman said the two-alarm fire reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday started on the first floor, spread throughout the residence and worked its way up to the attic.

Hall was found near the first-floor stairwell. Flames damaged a nearby home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.