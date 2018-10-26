Atlantic City approves ordinance allowing beach fire pits

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Officials in Atlantic City have approved a measure allowing fire pits on city beaches.

NJ.com reports the Atlantic City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the ordinance. Under the measure, fire pits will have to be a certain size in order to meet safety standards.

Councilman George Tibbett says Atlantic City is taking advantage of its "natural assets" in the beaches.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz says officials will work with the community for implementation.

City officials plan to scout potential locations for the pits. The council had planned to allow pit use from December to February but that may change.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has to approve the ordinance because the city is still controlled by the state.

