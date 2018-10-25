Bookmaker opens sports lounge in Devils hockey arena

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's rapidly growing sports betting market is extending its reach into a professional hockey arena, even as it adds a seventh Atlantic City casino to the fold.

Bookmaker William Hill US says it is opening a sports lounge Thursday night at Newark's Prudential Center, where the NHL's new Jersey Devils play.

The viewing center will feature large video screens and constantly updated odds on sporting events in case customers with mobile betting apps on their phones want to bet.

It can't accept in-person cash wagers; those are restricted to New Jersey casinos and racetracks.

The Tropicana became the seventh Atlantic City casino to take sports bets Thursday morning as Victor Groynom put $20 on the Los Angeles Lakers to win their next basketball game.