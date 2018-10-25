Police: Suspicious vehicle attempted to pull over woman

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Township police in New Jersey say a "suspicious vehicle" attempted to pull over a woman by using police lights.

Manchester Township police say the woman was driving near her home Sunday evening when she was being followed by the unmarked vehicle. The Asbury Park Press reports police say the car attempted to get the woman to pull over and briefly flashed red and blue strobe lights.

Authorities say the car followed the woman for some time, but broke off when she turned onto a main highway. Police say they do not know who was in the vehicle and are checking with law enforcement across the state to see if they had vehicles in the area.

Township police advises motorists to call 911 if pulled over by an unmarked police car.

