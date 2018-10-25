Pittsburgh school board votes against arming district police

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh school officials have turned down a proposal to arm school police officers with guns.

The city's public school board voted 8-1 Wednesday night to reject the plan. It would have provided guns for school officers stationed at high school campuses and in mobile units that respond to incidents across the district's 54 schools.

Board member Cynthia Falls, the sole yes vote, said she wanted to arm officers to give them more tools to keep students safe. She cited mass school shootings in recent years.

The board began mulling the proposed policy change earlier this month, with school police Chief George Brown telling board members that his officers need guns to do their jobs.

Pittsburgh school police officers are sworn officers and have received firearms training.