Police identify officer involved in fatal crash

PALMER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified the police officer involved in a crash that killed an 83-year-old man in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police say 43-year-old Palmer Township Officer Richard Marshall was responding to an emergency call Monday afternoon when he collided with a car on Route 248.

The car's driver has been identified as Julio Flores. He died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police say the crash happened at an intersection, but they did not say which driver had a green light. Police say Marshall's lights and sirens were on.

Marshall was wearing a seatbelt, but Flores was not.

Police say Marshal has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.