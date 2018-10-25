Students protest at Seton Hall over diversity funding

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Dozens of protesters demanding better treatment for minority students at Seton Hall University are in the midst of a three-day sit-in at the New Jersey school's administration building.

NJ.com reports they're also seeking adequate funding for courses on diversity.

The students marched into President's Hall toting signs and chanting "If we don't get it, shut it down."

The group, using the name Concerned 44, has organized a five-day protest across the Catholic university's South Orange campus.

Christian Duran, one of the leaders, says students believe Seton Hall hasn't appropriately responded to incidents involving racism or bias.

He says his group also wants more diversity among the faculty.

The university says in a statement it's dedicated to promoting inclusion and diversity. They say administrators have been working with a committee, which includes students, to improve its inclusion and diversity programming.

