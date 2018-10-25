Toddler found wandering alone in Pennsylvania neighborhood

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) - A little boy police estimated to be about two years old was found wandering alone in a western Pennsylvania neighborhood.

Police in North Braddock tell WPXI-TV that they have managed to identify the child discovered Thursday morning, but can't locate his parents.

They say they've searched the family home, which had drug paraphernalia and buckets of urine inside and no running water.

They say the boy appeared to be fed and was clothed and cheerful.

No other details were available.

___

Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com