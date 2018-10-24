Authorities identify 85-year-old pilot killed in plane crash

WOODBINE, N.J. (AP) - State police have released the name of an 85-year-old pilot killed when a small plane crashed at a southern New Jersey airport this week.

Wayne Rumble, of Marmora, was the only person aboard the single-engine Mooney M20C aircraft when it crashed shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday at Woodbine Municipal Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane stalled during takeoff and crashed a short time later.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The plane was registered to Rumble, who was a certified commercial pilot and instructor.

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.