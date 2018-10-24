Threat mentioning kids sent to GOP candidate in tight race

WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) - The spokeswoman for a Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey says a threat against him and his seven children was delivered to his office.

NJ.com reports the note was sent to Assemblyman Jay Webber's office Wednesday warning "You better hope you don't win! Or else." and then asked, "How many kids do you have...7? Unlucky 7."

Ronica Cleary, the spokeswoman, says the threat arrived with a cut-up Webber campaign sign. She says the ordeal has been referred to the state police for investigation.

In the 11th district, Webber is in a tight and closely watched race against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Webber has frequently incorporated his wife Johanna and their seven children into his campaign, featuring them in campaign ads.

He took to Twitter to condemn the threat, saying he will not be intimidated.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com