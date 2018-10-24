New Pennsylvania law helps police rescue pets in hot cars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania are getting the legal authority to force their way into vehicles to rescue dogs and cats they believe are in danger.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed the bill that generally immunizes police, humane officers and other emergency responders from being sued for removing the animals.

The officers will have to first make a reasonable effort to find the owner.

They also must leave a note saying who they are, who they work for and how the owner can retrieve the dog or cat.

Experts warn that temperatures inside vehicles on warm days can heat up quickly and become fatal to humans and animals.