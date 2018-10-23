Corbett's portrait to be unveiled in Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The official portrait of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett is about to be unveiled and will hang inside the governor's office in the Capitol.

Corbett, former first lady Susan Corbett and officials from his administration are expected to attend the Wednesday ceremony in Harrisburg.

The oil-on-canvas painting was done by Catherine Prescott, who taught painting and drawing for 20 years at Messiah College.

The 69-year-old former governor posed in Prescott's Mechanicsburg studio in the summer of 2017 for a set of photos that were used to create the painting.

Corbett, a Republican, was governor from 2011 to 2015. He's also a former state attorney general and was U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh.

These days he lives in the Pittsburgh area, works for a law firm and teaches at Duquesne Law School.