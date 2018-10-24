Historic 1784 inn moved in its entirety to new location

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) - Crews have successfully picked up and moved a historic Pennsylvania inn from where it had stood since 1784.

Owners of the landmark inn that formerly was the Chez Odette restaurant in New Hope, which has had constant flooding issues, say they had two options - knocking down the structure or relocating. Project planners took the second option, moving the building in its entirety about 1,000 feet away Wednesday.

The process took about six hours. State officials say they plan to convert the building at its new location into a museum.

A developer is planning to build a boutique hotel at the old location of the inn.