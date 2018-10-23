Family of woman killed in DWI crash gets $1.6M settlement

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) - The family of a New Jersey woman who was killed in a car driven by her boyfriend will receive $1.6 million in a settlement with a bar that served the man before the 2014 crash.

NJ.com reports that a lawyer for Tiffany Soto's estate confirmed Tuesday that her client's family had reached a settlement with the now-closed Connolly Station's parent company, 8th Avenue Ventures. NJLawJournal.com first reported settlement of the suit, which alleged that the bar continued serving Edwin Martinez after he was drunk.

Police say Soto drove to Connolly Station to pick Martinez up, and he then got into a fight and smashed another patron's car window, then drove away in Soto's vehicle and crashed. Soto was thrown from the vehicle. Martinez is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.