Ex-mayor faces sentencing, family members ask for mercy

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing. The former Allentown mayor is being sentenced sentenced on federal corruption charges Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Family members of the former mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, are asking a judge to allow him to remain free pending appeals during his sentencing hearing on charges he traded city contracts for campaign cash.

Ed Pawlowski's wife and daughter appeared in federal court Tuesday.

They're among more than 40 character witnesses who spoke on the Democrat's behalf. They say Pawlowski has been a successful mayor who brought hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to the city while extending a welcome to immigrant communities.

Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of at least 13 years, saying he coerced city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. The defense is asking for a lighter sentence.

Pawlowski led Pennsylvania's third-largest city for 12 years before his March conviction.