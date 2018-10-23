Bookmaker William Hill sues FanDuel over 'how to bet' guide

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - One of the biggest players in the nascent U.S. sports betting market is suing a competitor for copyright infringement.

William Hill US filed a lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey alleging that rival FanDuel copied its "how to bet" guide virtually word for word.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages against FanDuel, including any profits it made by using the allegedly copied guide.

FanDuel declined comment on the lawsuit.

William Hill produced its guide in June when it began offering sports betting at Monmouth Park Racetrack.

The lawsuit claims FanDuel circulated a virtually identical guide at the Meadowlands Racetrack a month later.

Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, says any money the company wins from FanDuel will be used to fund creative writing programs at New Jersey universities.