Cop cleared in fatal shooting of man who shot, wounded wife

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who had just shot his wife multiple times while she sat on a couch with their infant on her lap.

Camden County Police Officer David Stinsman was among three officers who responded to a domestic violence call at a Camden apartment in January 2017.

As the officers approached the apartment, authorities say they saw 38-year-old Jose Fernandez shoot his wife, though the 8-month-old child was not hit. Stinsman then shot Fernandez, who died several days later from his wounds.

Fernandez's wife was seriously injured in the shooting but has since recovered. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities say Stinsman's account of the shooting was undisputed.