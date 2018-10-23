Pence coming to Pennsylvania to try to boost House GOP bids

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Pennsylvania to stump for Republican congressional candidates as the GOP faces losses in the state.

Pence will campaign Wednesday with Republican John Chrin in Scranton before flying to Lancaster to appear with Republican Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry.

The boundaries of Pennsylvania's congressional districts are changing after a January court ruling that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered the districts in 2011.

Republicans won 13 of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional seats in 2016, but are expected to lose seats around Allentown, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Nov. 6's election.

Perry is facing a stiff challenge from Democrat George Scott after his central Pennsylvania district became less conservative. Chrin is trying to unseat three-term Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania. Smucker's district is heavily Republican.