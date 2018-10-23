Woman sentenced for trafficking counterfeit goods worth $3M

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New York City woman who admitted trafficking $3 million worth of counterfeit goods including knockoff Louis Vuitton handbags through a New Jersey port is headed to prison.

Xiao Xia Zha received an 18-month sentence Monday.

Federal prosecutors say that from November 2013 through February 2017, Zhao received certain shipping container numbers from someone overseas that identified at least three containers containing counterfeit merchandise. She asked some Port of Newark workers to remove the containers before they could be examined by Customs and Border Protection staffers.

Once the containers were removed, Zhao directed they be delivered to other people who would distribute the merchandise in New Jersey and elsewhere. But law enforcement officers intercepted the containers before Zhao could distribute the goods, which also included fake Nike footwear.