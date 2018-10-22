Nonprofit sues over plan to replace 206-year-old bridge

PIPERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania nonprofit is suing the state and the federal government to block a plan that would replace the foundation of a centuries-old bridge.

The Headquarters Road Bridge has spanned Tinicum Creek in Bucks County since the War of 1812. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the state Department of Transportation has been seeking to replace the bridge's foundation for over a decade, saying it is simply too old.

The nonprofit Delaware Riverkeeper Network sued the state and Federal Highway Administration on Monday in federal court, arguing the bridge can be preserved without removing the foundation.

PennDot says it has not received a formal copy of the suit, but says the project has received federal approval and underwent 12 public meetings.

The bridge has been closed to traffic since 2011.

