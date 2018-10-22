Pence, Eric Trump flying in to help GOP House candidate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is making a campaign stop to help a Republican candidate in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania, an area where President Donald Trump did well in 2016.

Pence's Wednesday visit to help Republican John Chrin includes a rally near the Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley Airport. On Tuesday, Eric Trump, the president's son, is visiting businesses with Chrin to tout his father's tax-cutting law.

The third-term Cartwright won by 8 percentage points in 2016 in a district Trump won by 10 points.

Under a court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania's congressional boundaries, half of the new district is new to Cartwright. Trump would have won it by nearly 10 points, giving Republicans hope they can beat Cartwright.

Chrin, a former investment banker, moved from New Jersey to run.