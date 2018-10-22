Crash involving police car near mall kills 1

PALMER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say one person died after a crash involving a police car in eastern Pennsylvania.

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek arrived at the scene in Palmer Township near the Palmer Park Mall on Monday afternoon and confirmed the death.

He said the person killed wasn't a police officer and was in the other vehicle. Authorities previously said the officer involved wasn't seriously injured in the crash, which was reported shortly after noon Monday.

Police said three officers were responding to an emergency call at the time. The name and other details about the victim weren't immediately released.