Police: Mall fight ends with shots fired in lot, evacuation

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fistfight at a Philadelphia-area mall ended with shots fired in the parking lot, but no one was injured.

Officials say the Springfield Mall was closed following the Saturday afternoon gunfire and no arrests were reported.

Springfield police said they were called to the Delaware County mall just after 1 p.m. Saturday after two groups of people began to fight and at least one person from each group apparently fired shots in the parking lot.

Authorities said at least five cars were struck, and investigating officers found vehicles with bullet holes and shattered windows as well as shell casings.

Lt. Joe Sadoff said the combatants were gone when police arrived, but officials hoped to get surveillance video from the mall to help them identify suspects.