Governor, first lady announce death of her father

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy have announced the death of her father.

They said they consider themselves "blessed" to have been able to speak with Edward Brown Snyder only 12 hours before his passing.

The statement by the governor and first lady said her father taught them much by his example "and we will cherish his every lesson on a life well-lived."

They said Snyder, "a proud member of the Jewish faith" asked them to continue their trip to Israel and "ever the mensch, he left specific instructions for services to wait until our return."

The Democratic governor is on a four-day trip to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem aimed at international investment and deepening economic, cultural, and political ties between New Jersey and Israel.