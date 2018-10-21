Hundreds gather to honor officer killed in off-duty crash

HILLSIDE, N.J. (AP) - Hundreds of relatives, friends, police officers and other members of the community gathered to honor a police officer killed in an off-duty crash in New Jersey.

Officials said 30-year-old Hillside officer Giovanni Esposito was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer Oct. 15 on Route 1 in Linden.

Nj.com reports that Esposito had been on the force for less than a year, having been hired in November after graduating from the Essex Police Academy.

Chief Vincent Ricciardi told mourners gathered Saturday at St. Catherine' Catholic Church in Hillside that Esposito had a "heart of gold" that "was obvious to the entire police department."

He also cited the officer's "enthusiasm, diligence and compassion" before mourners sang traditional songs including "Precious Lord" and "Amazing Grace."

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com