Casey, Barletta join first debate in US Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The first debate between Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, is starting.

Saturday's hour-long debate is at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

The 58-year-old Casey, of Scranton, is seeking a third six-year term in Nov. 6's election. The 62-year-old Barletta, of Hazleton, is a fourth-term congressman.

Barletta is one of President Donald Trump's biggest allies on Capitol Hill, and is endorsed by the president. Barletta has badly lagged Casey in fundraising and polls, making it a low-profile race in a state Trump won in 2016. Casey is a critic of Trump's tax-cutting law and immigration policies, and opposed Trump's Supreme Court nominees.

WPVI-TV is broadcasting the debate and streaming it online Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and making it available to other TV stations.