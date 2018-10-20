Head-on crash in Pennsylvania kills 3, injures 1

BRANCHDALE, Pa. (AP) - State police say an early morning head-on collision in eastern Pennsylvania killed three people and critically injured a fourth.

Police in Schuylkill County say a car heading south on Route 209 in Reilly Township crossed the center line and struck a northbound car shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Stephens, the driver of the first car, was dead at the scene along with the driver of the second car, 19-year-old Jayden Klemas.

A 17-year-old youth was also killed. A 20-year man who was a passenger in the second car was taken to Hershey Medical Center with critical injuries.