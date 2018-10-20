2nd suspect sought in murders of man, woman, girl, 10

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - A second suspect is being sought in the murders of a man, a woman and her 10-year-old daughter earlier in the week in western Pennsylvania.

New Castle police say they are seeking the whereabouts of 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper of Harrison Township on homicide, conspiracy and firearms charges.

Nineteen-year-old Steven Procopio of New Wilmington was earlier charged in Lawrence County in the slayings of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, 10-year-old Amariah Emery and 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon. A woman is charged with obstruction of justice.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa has declined to discuss a possible motive but says authorities don't believe it was a robbery and the victims and the suspects in custody "all knew each other."

Court documents don't list an attorney for Cooper; a number for him couldn't be found Saturday.