Detective's fatal shooting of man spurs investigation

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) - The state attorney general's office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in southern New Jersey by law enforcement.

The shooting occurred at a truck rental center in Vineland on Thursday.

Authorities say detectives from the Cape May County prosecutor's office and Lower Township police were conducting a law enforcement operation when one of the detectives shot the man.

The man hasn't been identified. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the detectives was injured.

The investigation is being conducted by the attorney general's shooting response team. Under state law, the matter will be sent to a grand jury for review unless the undisputed facts indicate the shooting was justified.