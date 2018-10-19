Work continues on century-old rail bridge amid funding doubt

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Preliminary work continues on a key choke point on the rail corridor into New York as a funding dispute delays the start of full construction.

Workers are scheduled to put up a 200-foot utility pole Saturday at the century-old Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River. The pole will carry power lines to support trains passing into and out of New York.

The bridge causes delays for thousands of rail travelers when it gets stuck open after boats pass under. It's scheduled to be replaced at a cost of roughly $1.7 billion.

The project awaits federal funding to move to the construction phase. Officials had hoped to begin construction by late this year, but federal transportation officials have feuded with project sponsors over the federal government's share of the cost.