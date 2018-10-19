Report: Victim's younger sister ID'd triple slaying suspect

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - The younger sister of a 10-year-old girl slain with her mother and another person reportedly witnessed the attack and identified the shooter.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that court documents state the girl was upstairs in the New Castle home when she and her sister heard two noises from the floor below.

She told police she was behind her sister coming down the stairs when her sister was shot. She also said the shooter pointed his gun at her but didn't fire.

Nineteen-year-old Steven Procopio of New Wilmington was charged with three counts of homicide Thursday. He has told police he was at the house but that another man shot the victims.

He is being held without bail.

