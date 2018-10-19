More than 250 exotic animals seized from home

UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - More than 250 exotic animals have been removed from a house northwest of Philadelphia.

The Humane Society of Montgomery County tells The Reading Eagle that the animals found in the house in Upper Hanover Township included turtles, ferrets and dozens of snakes.

Some of the animals were dead. Humane Society personnel say others were kept in plastic bins stacked on top of each other and were in poor health.

The residents of the house weren't identified but the Humane Society says they are connected to a separate raid in Macungie, Lehigh County, three days ago where more than 100 exotic animals were seized.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday night.