Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting client

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly touching a female client inappropriately during a session.

Mercer County authorities say Asmar Berry of Clementon was working at Renewed Spa Massage in Pennington last month when he touched the victim's "intimate parts" without her consent.

The 40-year-old Berry faces charges of sexual assault and criminal sexual conduct. Sexual assault is a second-degree crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Berry was charged on a summons and released pending a court appearance on a date to be determined.

Court officials did not immediately respond to a request about whether Berry retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.