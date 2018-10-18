Feds to conduct review prison after recent suicides

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) - The Department of Justice is reviewing how a New Jersey jail handles inmates' mental health issues after several suicides in recent years.

The Press of Atlantic City reports there have been six suicides in the past four years at the Cumberland County Jail.

This week the newspaper obtained a picture of a card distributed to inmates by the DOJ asking for information about the jail's mental health care.

The card says Investigators will be looking at mental health screening and care, classification and housing and supervision.

A DOJ spokesman didn't confirm or deny an investigation is under way.

An attorney who represents the families of five inmates who were found dead in their cells since 2015 says the investigation is long overdue.

