Woman charged in death of toddler found buried in park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia woman has been charged with murdering a toddler whose body was found buried in a public park.

Police said Thursday they've arrested 33-year-old Nyishia Corbitt for the death of Alicia Barnes. It wasn't immediately clear if Corbitt knew the toddler.

The 1-year-old's body was found in a park in the northern section of the city this week. The child had been reported missing on Monday, and a caregiver had led police to the park.

A search began Tuesday, and the girl's body was found partially buried with the top of her head exposed. It's unclear how long the body had been there.

Corbitt faces charges including murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police have scheduled a Thursday morning news conference.