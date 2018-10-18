Police: EMT, photojournalist dies months after beating

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey EMT and photojournalist who was injured in a brutal beating earlier this year has died.

The Asbury Park Press reports 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz died Thursday. Police say Wolkowitz was attacked by 26-year-old Jamil Hubbard on May 1 near his Freehold apartment. Investigators say Hubbard drove his SUV over him before stealing Wolkowitz's vehicle.

Friends say Wolkowitz was hospitalized before he was moved to a long-term care facility. His kidneys later failed.

Wolkowitz was the son of Holocaust survivors. He worked as photographer, EMT and ambulance supervisor. Wolkowitz's work often appeared in the Asbury Park Press.

USA Today Network press executive editor Hollis Towns says Holkowitz's death is "an absolute tragedy."

Hubbard has been charged with multiple offenses including murder and theft.

