Students warned against insulting future Catholic priests

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Seton Hall University is reminding students to be civil to future Catholic priests.

Seminarians at New Jersey's largest Catholic university have been the target of expletives and insults as a result of the priest sex abuse scandal.

In a letter to the campus community, The Star-Ledger of Newark reports interim President Mary Meehan wrote it is "unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."

Meehan wrote she was "saddened" to have to remind the campus to be welcoming. She said the school expects "nothing less than civility."

The South Orange campus includes Immaculate Conception Seminary.

Seton Hall in August hired a law firm to investigate sexual abuse allegations that may involve some of its seminarians.

___

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com