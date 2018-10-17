Coroner rules deaths of man, woman, girl, 10 homicides

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania county coroner says a man, a woman and her 10-year-old daughter were all killed by gunshot wounds in a New Castle home.

The Lawrence County coroner's office ruled the deaths of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, 10-year-old Amariah Emery and 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon all homicides. Officials said the woman was shot twice and the other victims were each shot once.

Chief Robert Salem of the New Castle police department told reporters that four other children were found in the home after officers were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. All were interviewed and then released to relatives.

The New Castle Area School District says counseling services are being made available to students. No arrests have been reported.