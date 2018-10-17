Worker killed in machine accident at West Virginia coal mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia regulators say a coal mine employee has died in a machinery accident.

The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says 33-year-old Roger W. Herndon of Rainelle was struck in the side by a piece of steel auger drill. The accident occurred Wednesday at the Princess Polly Anna and JCT Enterprises surface mine in Greenbrier County. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Herndon was an auger helper at the mine.

State inspectors are investigating.

Herndon is the fourth coal mining death in West Virginia this year. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, eight miners have died nationwide. Two deaths were in Indiana and there was one each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.